Philadelphia man dies after collapsing on hike in New Jersey

HARDWICK, N.J. — Authorities say a Philadelphia man died after collapsing while on a hike with his family in New Jersey.

The man was on the Blue Blaze Trail in Warren County’s Hardwick Township, part of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, when he collapsed Saturday, NJ.com reports.

The National Park Service said in a statement that bystanders and rescue personnel who made it into the remote area tried to revive him, but 56-year-old Todd Boschetto was pronounced dead.

Rescue workers from the National Park Service, state park police and forest fire service responded along with search and rescue workers and emergency responders from Blairstown.