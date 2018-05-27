Motorcyclist killed after striking minivan in Queens

CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens — A motorcyclist was killed after he struck a minivan in Queens Saturday night.

Police responded to a motor vehicle collision around 10:14 p.m. at 221st Street and 113 Drive in Cambria Heights.

When they arrived, police determined a man operating a 2015 Honda motorcycle was traveling west on 113 Drive when he struck the passenger side of a Toyota Minivan operated by a 55-year-old man that was traveling north on 221st Street, officers said.

The motorcyclist sustained serious body trauma and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The minivan driver and his passenger remained on scene and suffered minor injuries, according to police.

No criminality was determined in the incident.