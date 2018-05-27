Man dies after being taken into custody

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man died after he was taken into custody early Sunday.

It happened around 1:53 a.m. when police were called to a six-story building along East 116th Street in East Harlem.

When they arrived, authorities found a 39-year-old man they described as “emotionally disturbed” being restrained by family members.

The man, who police said was intoxicated, was later taken into custody.

EMS arrived at the location and the aided male became unconscious, according to authorities.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.