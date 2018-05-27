× Diana Ross’ sister, Rita Ross, is running for office

DETROIT, Michigan – There’s definitely no mountain too high for the Ross family.

Award-winning singer Diana Ross campaigned online this week for her sister, Rita Ross’ bid for office in Michigan.

Rita Ross is seeking a spot as State Representative of the 5th District in her hometown of Detroit. Per her website, some of the causes she plans to fight for include education, mental health issues and criminal justice reform.

For nearly two decades, she served on the Michigan Supreme Court Foster Care Review Board. Additionally, she has worked with the American Civil Liberty Union (ACLU) to save seniors’ homes from tax foreclosure.

My sister A really dedicated Detroiter pic.twitter.com/S8uXN7xREC — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 25, 2018

In a tweet on Thursday, Diana Ross championed for her younger sister by calling her “a really dedicated Detroiter.”

She is amongst six other opponents who will face off on August 7th.