Decomposing humpback whale found on Fire Island

FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. — A dead humpback whale was found washed ashore on Fire Island Sunday morning.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society was notified by a Fire Island National Seashore ranger that a 35 to 40 foot humpback whale was found stranded at Point o’ Woods and seemed to be in an advanced state of decomposition.

The AMCS necropsy director will be on scene to assess the whale and determine a necropsy plan, an AMCS spokesperson said.

Marine Patrol is on site to secure the area and make sure the public keeps a distance of at least 150 feet since marine mammals are federally protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.