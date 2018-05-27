Citi Bike celebrates fifth anniversary with celebration

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn — Citi Bike turns five today, and they’re celebrating!

In honor of its five-year anniversary, Citi Bike is hosting an all-day in Prospect Park where visitors can enjoy games, prizes, words from high-profile Citi Bike Members and more, including a Pop-up Citi Bike Museum, where people can see how the bikes have evolved over the years and learn what happens behind the scenes from Citi Bike employees.

The celebration takes continues through 6 p.m. at Smorgasburg in Prospect Park — the entrance will be found at the corner of East Drive and Well House Drive.

With 12,000 bikes in three boroughs, the bike sharing system has been more popular than ever and membership has grown by 400 percent with more than 58 million rides taken to date.

