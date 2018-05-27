Bethpage Air Show canceled due to weather conditions

LONG ISLAND — Day two of the Bethpage Air Show has been canceled because of the weather conditions.

Organizers of the event announced their disappointment in canceling the event, but safety of the performers, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and the spectators are their concern.

“We are disappointed to announce that today’s scheduled Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park is cancelled. We are sorry to disappoint the Air Show enthusiast but weather conditions prohibit the performers from being able to fly. The safety of the performers and the spectators is our first concern. Therefore this decision to cancel, although not an easy decision, was a necessary one,” event organizers said.

The Bethpage Air Show is an annual American air show held every Memorial Day weekend.

The only other time an Air Show was canceled because of inclement weather was back in 2004, according to an event spokesperson.