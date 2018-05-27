5 pedestrians struck after 2 vehicles collide in Newark: police

NEWARK, N.J. — Police are investigating a New Jersey crash that resulted in five pedestrians being struck over the weekend.

Newark public safety officials said two vehicles collided shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday in Newark, and one of the vehicles struck a group of people.

One person was taken to University Hospital and listed in stable condition. The other four reported complaints of pain stemming from the accident.

Police said both drivers remained at the scene and the accident is under investigation.