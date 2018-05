× Water main break floods streets in Hell’s Kitchen

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Several streets were flooded following a water main break in Manhattan Saturday morning.

Authorities were called about the pipe burst along West 56th Street between Ninth and Tenth Avenues around shortly after 5 a.m., just a few blocks away from Carnegie Hall.

Crews shut off the water as they continue to make repairs to the break and check for any flooded basements.

Drivers have been advised to avoid area.