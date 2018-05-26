Man punched during dispute with train performers

NEW YORK — A man was punched by a subway performer during a dispute on the train last week.

It happened on May 12 around 3 p.m. when the victim, 28, was on board a southbound E train.

While on the train, he was kicked on the leg by one of two male performers doing a back flip during a train performance, police said.

The victim and the two men got into a verbal dispute when one of the performers punched the victim in the mouth, said cops.

The individuals fled the scene, and the victim suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).