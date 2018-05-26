Former Assemblyman Herman ‘Denny’ Farrell Jr. dies, Governor’s office says

NEW YORK — Former Assemblyman Herman Farrell Jr. has died, the governor’s office announced Saturday.

While in office, “Denny” Farrell represented West Harlem, Inwood and Washington Heights and was first elected in 1974.

Farrell played a pivotal role in the passage of several significant pieces of legislation, including the Omnibus Consumer Protection and Banking Legislation Act, establishing a toll-free number at the New York State Banking Department.

Several state officials expressed their sadness about Farrell’s passing.

“For more than 40 years, Herman “Denny” Farrell served New York with unparalleled grace and integrity, as an Assemblyman and as a proud, big-D Democrat who never wavered in his commitment to lifting people up.

As someone who knew him since the age of 16, he was the ultimate mentor to me throughout my life, as he was for so many others. New York lost a giant in the passing of Denny Farrell, but he leaves behind a legacy of service that will live on for decades. His wonderful family is in my thoughts and prayers,” Comptroller Scott Stringer said.

“I am heartbroken by the passing of my friend, mentor and partner-in-government Denny Farrell. Denny was a compassionate leader, a brilliant political mind and a trailblazer who left an indelible mark on New York politics, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “Denny exemplified the best of politics. He was a true public servant who taught all of us what it means to be in elected office. He was fearless in his pursuit of justice.”

Gov. Cuomo directed that flags on all state government buildings will be flown at half-staff May 29 in Farrell’s honor.

Assemblyman Farrell dropped by PIX11 late last year and spoke with Marvin Scott after he had just retired from 42 years of service with the legislature.

Watch Farrell’s feature on News Closeup here: