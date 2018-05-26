7-year-old boy struck, killed by MTA bus in the Bronx: police

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx— A seven-year-old boy was struck and killed by an MTA bus in the Bronx, police said Saturday.

The child was struck on East 184th St. and Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights just before 3:30 p.m., according to police.

When officers arrived, they found seven-year-old Shevon Bethea, of Brooklyn, lying on the ground with severe body trauma.

Bethea was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A further investigation by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad revealed that an MTA Bus, operated by a 38 year-old male, was traveling southbound on Webster Avenue when it struck the 7 year-old child, who was riding a scooter, near East 184th Street.

The driver of the MTA Bus remained at the scene

