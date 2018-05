NEW YORK — Two men were injured following a construction accident in Manhattan.

The incident happened around 217 W. 57th Street between Seventh Avenue and Broadway.

Crews responded to reports of a large glass panel that fell off the building and injured a construction worker, FDNY said.

He was taken to the hospital. A second man was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.