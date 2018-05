CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A woman’s body washed ashore in Coney Island Friday, police said.

It happened about 7 a.m. near West 25th Street and Boardwalk West, police said.

The deceased has been identified only as a 21-year-old woman, police said. She was pronounced dead on arrival.

There were no signs of trauma noted, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.