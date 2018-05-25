Puppy stolen from Long Island pet shop found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTINGTON STATION, L.I. — A puppy that was stolen from a Long Island pet shop Thursday afternoon has been returned to the store.

Surveillance video released by Petite Pets in Huntington Station shows a woman walking into the shop Thursday afternoon. She picked up a puppy, a Malshipoo named Cloud, and put it in her bag while staff members were briefly out of the room.

The woman who took the puppy contacted the store on Friday. Store employees then picked up Cloud at Walt Whitman Shops, the agreed pick-up point.

Petite Pets is not pressing charges at this time.