Police search for man accused of forcibly touching women inside train station

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of forcibly touching two women inside a Manhattan train station last month.

The incident occurred on Apr. 24 around 4:30 p.m. inside the Lexington Avenue train station on East 96th Street.

An unknown male approached a 52-year-old woman and slapped her buttocks, said police.

Moments later, he forcibly touched a 17-year-old teen’s breast and exposed his genitals to her before fleeing, according to police.

Police released a sketch of the alleged man and describe him to be about 20 to 30 years old with short, curly black hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).