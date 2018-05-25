How Monica’s making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

10-year-old Emma pleasant lives at the Castlehill Houses and says she struggles to get ready for school, because her apartment doesn’t have hot water.

“I can’t take a bath. I want hot water. Fix it now,” said Pleasant.

Milagros Arzuaga, also lives at the development, and says it’s a struggle everyday to bathe her toddler.

“We still don’t have hot water and it’s been two or three weeks,” complained Arzuaga.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says, “We have confirmed that the hot water service is working at this site. Staff will visit both apartments to assess the situation and schedule the necessary repair work as soon as possible. We can and must do better for our residents.”

Councilmember Jumaane Williams, a candidate for lieutenant governor of New York, says he hopes Mayor Bill de Blasio will step up and give more money to New York City public housing, especially for seniors.

“There is no reason to stand alone. I still consider myself an ally, so it’s a frustrating thing when we are on opposite sides on things we don’t agree on. There has to be accountability,” said Williams.

Councilmember Williams showing his support at the Glenwood senior center for more funding for NYCHA in East Flatbush Tuesday.

The proposed plan from metro industrial areas foundation, an advocacy group that organized the city Councilmember tours and a rally at City Hall, want the Mayor to go along with the city councils NYCHA budget proposal.

It would give billions to public housing in New York City. It includes:

950 million for boiler repairs

500 million for 15,000 new affordable apartments for seniors on NYCHA property

One billion annually to address ongoing capital needs.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has already given 200 million for new boilers and proposed 20 million in his preliminary budget. The Mayor says he’s given the most funding to NYCHA than any other Mayor. The Mayors’ city budget comes out July 1st.

