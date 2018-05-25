How do you paint the busiest bridge in the world? Extremely cautiously, as this GWB tour points out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Imagine doing your job suspended 40 stories above the busiest roadway in the world, every day.

About a dozen and a half workers here don't have to imagine. It's the daily job of the paint crew of the George Washington Bridge. Certainly, there are dangerous jobs in the world, and GWB painters are among those ranks, due to the elevation at which they're required to do very physical work. Qualifying for the job is no easy feat.

On Friday, the general maintenance supervisor for the Port Authority, Kevin McSweeney, took PIX11 News on a rare, insider's tour of the East tower of the bridge, which is undergoing extensive painting work.

"This is the tower that's bothering all of us," McSweeney said, contrasting the East tower with the West tower, which is on the New Jersey side. The two towers support the massive cables that hold up the bridge.

The West tower gleams from the paint that the crew has applied to it over recent years. The East tower, by contrast, is covered with rust, below the bridge's roadways.

"During snowstorms, we put a lot of road salt on the bridge," McSweeney said, in explaining why there's so much rust. He added that the road salt problem persists past wintertime.

"It calcifies," he told PIX11 News. "When it rains, [the salt] comes down again, so it's coming down all summer."

To access the bridge tower, there's a stone wall with a guard gate and guard booth to pass. Behind those is a network of metal fences. Whenever anyone gets inside the innermost fence, a loud alarm sounds, alerting Port Authority police, as well as the guard on duty around the clock. Getting access to the tower is quite difficult, to say the least.

It's why the vertical tour is so unique. McSweeney first took PIX11 News about a third of the way up the tower, where the crew was using a cable on a winch to hoist large, steel plates.

At that level, about 50 feet below the bridge's roadways, the crew was using the steel plates to build a platform from which they'll point an industrial blowing machine stocked with fine steel pellets at the bridge's beams. The blasting, done in a temporary enclosure the crews erect for themselves around the beams, also features three-foot wide vacuum hoses to collect all of the dust and steel blasting pellets.

When all of that removal is done, the beams get multiple coats of primer, paint and polyurethane.

To be able to join a Port Authority work crew requires passing a challenging written and physical test, as McSweeney pointed out.

"You've got to climb up this box," he said, pointing to a beam structure about two-thirds up the 603 foot-tall tower. After that, he said, applicants have to "climb all the way to the top of the bridge" on beams, wearing appropriate safety harnesses and other gear, of course.

Once at the top, "They have to come up to this six-inch beam," McSweeney said, pointing to a six-inch wide beam that extends about 100 feet across the very top of the bridge tower. A person walking across the beam would be 60 stories above the Hudson River.

For the test, a net is placed below the top beam, but the applicant is required to perform a series of tasks while standing on the beam, far, far above the river.

"When they get to that third section," McSweeney said, they're required to "bend down, go under the [beam]" and maneuver their arms and legs as if they're painting the beam section.

It's all done in the name of preserving the 87-year-old bridge, so that the 56 million vehicles that cross it every year can do so safely.

Almost constantly, there is some sort of painting maintenance being done to the bridge. To paint the entire bridge takes at least 13 years, and then is done all over again. The length of paint time required, McSweeney said, is expected to increase as the bridge continues to age.