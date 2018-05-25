1 month left until Glaser’s Bakery closes its doors for good after 116 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK— Customers can’t help but feel like they've stepped back in time when they walk through the door of Glaser’s Bakery.

"Since 1902. My grandfather was smart. He bought it then," Herb Glaser said.

"Actually, the built-in cabinets were put in in 1918. That’s when my grandfather renovated the store. When I was a kid I thought it would be so great to renovate and modernize and everything but now I am so glad my father did not agree with that."

Glaser's is a piece of old New York and a bit of a landmark.

"Today's world has changed and everybody's ordering online and this is where you can come in and feel like home," a customer said.

But on July 1, Glaser's will close its doors for good.

Herb, who co-owns the bakery with his brother, said after many years of hard work, it’s time for them to retire.

"We’re gonna hang up our aprons. It was a tough decision definitely, but I try not to feel too guilty about it," Glaser said.

The brothers are the third-generation of Glaser's to run the bakery. They grew up in the apartment above the store and used to come home for lunch every day. Herb would have two big black-and-white cookies for dessert.

The bakery is famous for those dual-hued cookies.

"The best ever anywhere. You can't get 'em better than this," another customer gushed.

Besides eating cookies, Mr. G tried to broker a deal to save Glaser’s while I was there -- and then was mistaken for the new owner.

"Congratulations on the purchase of Glaser's bakery and I hope you keep the tradition. It's been going for 115 years, the cakes are fabulous. You just look like a baker to me. I don't know, maybe it's the apron," a third patron said.

And that’s how the cookie crumbles.