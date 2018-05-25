‘Get out of my country!’: Armed man attacks Muslim students at McDonald’s: police

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A Florida man faces multiple charges after sheriff’s deputies say he threatened two customers at a McDonald’s with a stun gun and knife and yelled “get out of my country.”

It happened early Wednesday in St. Augustine on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

Mohamed Galal and Zeyad Said told St. Johns Sheriff’s deputies that 60-year-old John Jay Smith approached them while holding a knife and asked if they were “American boys.” An arrest report says Smith yelled that they “don’t deserve American food.”

Witnesses told told News4Jax Galal and Said had retreated to their car when Smith reached in through an open window with a stun gun. The driver backed into a pole while trying to get away.

The victims are exchange students from Egypt.

“We are scared from the whole situation, not because he got out, but the whole thing. It was scary from the beginning,” one of the victims told News4Jax. “We’re just mentally, physically and subconsciously drained right now. This is just too much for us.”

While being arrested, the report says Smith said “they killed my son,” a U.S. Marine who died while in combat in Afghanistan.

Smith faces charges of aggravated assault, trespassing and burglary.

Prosecutors will determine whether the incident was a hate crime. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.