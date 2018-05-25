Employees tied up, robbed at Queens beauty salon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMHURST, Queens — Authorities are searching for three men who allegedly tied up two women before stealing property and cash from a Queens beauty salon, police said Friday.

Three men entered an Elmhurst beauty salon at 86-14 Whitney Ave., around 11:40 a.m., Tuesday, according to police.

The men tied up two female employees and removed two cell phones, and two iPads, then stole $2500 before fleeing the salon in an unknown direction, police said.

No one was injured.

Police released surveillance video and photos of three men wanted for questioning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).