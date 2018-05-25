PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Driver in deadly New Jersey school bus crash appears in court

Posted 8:32 AM, May 25, 2018, by , Updated at 11:43AM, May 25, 2018

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — The driver of a school bus that collided with a dump truck on a New Jersey highway last week, killing a student and a teacher and injuring more than 40 others, made his first court appearance Friday.

Hudy Muldrow Sr. appears in court for the first time May 25, 2018. He is charged in a deadly bus crash in New Jersey. (Pool)

Hudy Muldrow Sr. faces two charges of vehicular homicide. His initial court appearance was in Morristown on Friday morning.

A criminal affidavit released Thursday alleges Muldrow missed a turn and tried to make a U-turn on Interstate 80 westbound on May 17 while carrying a group of fifth-graders and chaperones on a field trip.

Miranda Vargas, 10, and 51-year-old teacher Jennifer Williamson died in the crash.

Below, see Muldrow’s court appearance:

