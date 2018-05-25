Driver in deadly New Jersey school bus crash appears in court

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — The driver of a school bus that collided with a dump truck on a New Jersey highway last week, killing a student and a teacher and injuring more than 40 others, made his first court appearance Friday.

Hudy Muldrow Sr. faces two charges of vehicular homicide. His initial court appearance was in Morristown on Friday morning.

A criminal affidavit released Thursday alleges Muldrow missed a turn and tried to make a U-turn on Interstate 80 westbound on May 17 while carrying a group of fifth-graders and chaperones on a field trip.

Miranda Vargas, 10, and 51-year-old teacher Jennifer Williamson died in the crash.

Below, see Muldrow’s court appearance: