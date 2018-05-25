Community activists arrested while protesting the sale of K2 in Brooklyn

BEDSTUY, Brooklyn — Several community activists from the National Action Network were arrested Friday afternoon during a protest of places suspected of selling K2 in Brooklyn.
They sat in front of the Big Boy Deli at the corner of Broadway and Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn and refused to move.
The Big Boy Deli has been accused of selling K2 in the past, however an employee told PIX11 Friday, the police searched their shop and no K2 was found.
Dozens of K2 overdoses have been reported near the intersection of Broadway and Myrtle in the last week.
Police have made over 28 K2-related arrests in the area over the past few days.