Car collides with empty school bus in Queens

WOODHAVEN, Queens —Two people suffered minor injuries after a school bus and a car collided in Queens Friday morning.

The incident happened around 5:37 a.m. along Atlantic Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard in Queens.

A car collided with an unoccupied school bus, according to FDNY. A second car was shown to be involved in the collision, AIR11 captured on camera.

One person was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

Video shows the car pinned under the school bus.

AIR11 is over the scene: