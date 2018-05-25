PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Amber Alert: Toddler abducted in upstate NY may be in ‘imminent danger,’ officials say

Posted 10:24 AM, May 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:44AM, May 25, 2018

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a toddler officials say was abducted in Wayne County two days prior and may be in “imminent danger.”

An Amber Alert was issued for Owen Hildago-Calderon on May 25, 2018. (New York Public Safety)

Owen Hildago-Calderon, who is about 14 months old, was taken on Joy Road Wednesday around 9:48 a.m., New York Public Safety officials said.

The Amber Alert issued Friday states: “The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious physical hard or death.”

Additional information was not immediately available.

The boy is known to need asthma medication, and was described as having short brown hair, brown eyes, and is about 2 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 866-NYS-AMBER or dial 911.