Amber Alert: Toddler abducted in upstate NY may be in ‘imminent danger,’ officials say

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a toddler officials say was abducted in Wayne County two days prior and may be in “imminent danger.”

Owen Hildago-Calderon, who is about 14 months old, was taken on Joy Road Wednesday around 9:48 a.m., New York Public Safety officials said.

The Amber Alert issued Friday states: “The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious physical hard or death.”

Additional information was not immediately available.

The boy is known to need asthma medication, and was described as having short brown hair, brown eyes, and is about 2 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 866-NYS-AMBER or dial 911.