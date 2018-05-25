3-year-old boy dies after he was found unconscious, bruised

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy after he was found unconscious with bruises on his face in the Bronx late Thursday.

It happened around 11:34 p.m. when police responded to a 911 call inside an apartment along Bruckner Blvd. and Rosedale Ave. in Soundview, police said.

When they arrived, officials found Messiah Allen unconscious and unresponsive with trauma about the face, said authorities.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The toddler was reported to have fallen and suffered a chipped tooth, bruises and lacerations to his face, according to police.

Police are investigating whether the incident happened the day of, the day before or last week.