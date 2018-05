Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK—The GLSEN “Respect Awards” were handed out at Cipriani’s.

GLSEN was founded by a small group of teachers in the 1990s and has grown into a national organization that fights bullying and discrimination against LGBTQ youth.

The awards are given to individuals who further the cause.

This year's honorees included actress Rosario Dawson, for her support of inclusive schools, and the clothing company Hollister.

According to GLSEN, 8 out of 10 LGBTQ students are harassed at school.