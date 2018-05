Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At 26, Melissa Papock was your typical fashion-conscious New Yorker. That didn’t change when she was diagnosed with melanoma, but her perspective did. Now she’s free of cancer and the woman behind Cabana Life — a fashionable clothing line that promises to help protect wearers from up to 98 percent of sun’s harmful rays.

That's not all — this entire month, you can save $20 at CabanaLife.com by using the code spreadsunshine.