NYPD investigating rapper 50 Cent for alleged threat to cop in Instagram post

NEW YORK — Rapper 50 Cent is being investigated by the NYPD after he allegedly threatened an NYPD police officer in an Instagram post, officials confirmed to PIX11 News.

"Get the strap" — which is street slang for "get the gun" — 50 Cent wrote on the post Wednesday, apparently referring to Deputy Inspector Emmanual Gonzalez, of the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, who is accused of shaking down the hip-hop Club Love & Lust.

"They trying to shut him down," the rapper continued in the post, talking about owner of the club, Imran Jairam, who has filed a $125 million lawsuit against the NYPD claiming Gonzalez targeted his club in order to squeeze him for perks.

The rapper, who is a frequent patron of the club, has since deleted the post.

Jairam alleges he's being shaken down by Gonzalez and claims the commanding officer tried to get him to give him perks, like free plane tickets to Puerto Rico and a generator for someone on the island after it was hit by Hurricane Maria.

Jairam says he did not comply with the alleged demands.

PIX11 has reached out to reps for 50 Cent but have not heard back.

The NYPD is taking the rapper's post seriously. A community rally in support of the deputy inspector will be held Friday.