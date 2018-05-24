NYC’s First Lady Chirlane McCray visits female inmates at Rikers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NYC’s First Lady Chirlane McCray made an emotional visit to Rikers Thursday.

“I think it made me very anxious and angry, I thought about taking own life, I had very strong emotions,” she said.

She opened up about why helping those who have mental health illnesses is so deeply personal to her - her parents suffered from depression.

“There were no conversations, communication," she said. "It was a very unusual growing up experience."

Her visit to the women’s facility on the island was part of her third annual Weekend for Mental Health with Faith and Community Leaders.

Inmates were moved by the spiritual program put together for them.

“It’s been extremely difficult being away from my son,” 27-year old Isabelle Angulo, a woman at Rikers for larceny, said.

“They say life is what you make it, same with jail,” 21-year old Sade Folk, who’s serving time for assault, said.

According to the Department of Correction, there are over 500 female inmates on Rikers. Nearly 80 percent suffer from some type of mental illness.

First Lady McCray told many of them the city will continue to provide them with therapeutic programs, help and hope.

The city is providing free help to all New Yorkers, including training and a mental health help line - 888.NYC.WELL. For more information on mental health and programs the city offers, click here.