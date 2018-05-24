North Korea says it’s still willing to meet with Trump after US President cancels summit

North Korea says US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel next month’s summit with leader Kim Jong Un runs counter to the global community’s wishes for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim Kye Gwan, a top official at North Korea’s Foreign Ministry, said Pyongyang was still willing to meet with the US, in comments published Friday by the country’s state-run media KCNA.

“We reiterate to the US that we are willing to sit face to face at any time and in any way,” said Kim, who has negotiated with US counterparts for years.

“I would like to conclude that President Trump’s statement on the NK-US summit is a decision that is not in line with the wishes of the who hope for the peace and stability of the Korean peninsula as well as the world.”

President Trump canceled the summit Thursday, citing recent hostile comments from top North Korean officials and concern over how Pyongyang’s willingness to give up its nuclear weapons.