Newark police shoot, injure dog that attacked woman

NEWARK, N.J. — Police shot and injured a dog that attacked a woman in New Jersey early Thursday.

Shortly before 3 a.m., two Newark officers were patrolling the 200-block of Hunterdon Street when they witnessed a woman being attacked by a dog, according to Newark Public Safety Director, Anthony F. Ambrose.

The woman ran towards the officers, who fired their weapons and struck the dog, authorities said. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The injured dog was taken to the ASPCA and is currently in their care, said officials.