Man arrested after bomb-making materials, firearms are found at Bronx home: Police

Posted 9:15 AM, May 24, 2018, by

THE BRONX — A man was found at his girlfriend’s home and arrested a day after investigators found bomb-making materials and firearms inside his Bronx home, sources said Thursday.

Richard Laugel, 38, is accused of having weapons and bomb-making materials in his Bronx home when it was searched by officials on May 22, 2018. (NYPD)

Richard Laugel was found hiding out at his girlfriend’s home in Schuylerville Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

He has been arrested and faces two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

Investigators said they were looking for Laugel, 38, after executing a search warrant Tuesday at his Baychester home.

Bomb-making components and several firearms were located inside, officials said.

