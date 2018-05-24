Man, 42, fatally stabbed inside Staten Island apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAPLETON, Staten Island — A man was found fatally stabbed inside a Staten Island apartment Wednesday night.

Shortly before midnight, police responded to a call about a man stabbed inside 8 Navy Pier Court.

When they arrived, authorities found a 42-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his torso on the third floor of the mixed-use building, officials said. He was stabbed at least nine times, sources said.

The victim did not own or live in the apartment building where he was found, according to sources.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police.

The victim’s identity will be released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made, as investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).