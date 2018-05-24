Jack Johnson, boxing’s first black heavyweight champion, gets posthumous pardon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has granted a rare posthumous pardon to boxing's first black heavyweight champion more than 100 years after what Trump said many feel was a racially motivated injustice.

Jack Johnson was convicted in 1913 by an all-white jury for violating the Mann Act, which made it illegal to transport women across state lines for "immoral" purposes.

Johnson is a legendary figure in boxing who crossed over into popular culture decades ago with biographies, dramas and documentaries following the civil rights era.

He was the first African-American to hold the world heavyweight boxing title, and he did it with such style and flamboyance both in and out of the ring that it made him an international celebrity for years.

"The fact that he did this, often with a white woman on his arm, was the height of black insubordination," American University historian Theresa Runstedtler told PIX11 News in our series The Final Fight, which chronicled the effort to pardon Johnson.

In 1910, while Johnson was at the height of his seven-year reign as world champion, Congress passed The Mann Act, also known as the White Slave Traffic Act. It was targeted specifically at Jack Johnson, who had won his crown by traveling around the globe to first taunt and then defeat the world's best white boxers, Tommy Burns and Jim Jeffries.

With the Mann Act as their authority, federal agents arrested Johnson in 1912 on charges that he'd white slave trafficked his girlfriend, Lucille Cameron, who later became his wife.

She wouldn't cooperate with prosecutors, however, so federal agents convinced a spurned former girlfriend, Belle Schreiber, to testify against Johnson, even though they had had a consensual relationship that had taken place before the Mann Act had been written.

After fleeing the country for seven years, Johnson ended up serving his year-and-one-day sentence. It remains on Johnson's record, posthumously.

Johnson died in 1946. His great-great niece had been pressing for a posthumous pardon.

Sen. John McCain and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid had also pushed Johnson's case for years.

Trump was joined by boxer Lennox Lewis and actor Sylvester Stallone as he announced the decision Thursday.