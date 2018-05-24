Harvey Weinstein targeted by federal prosecutors, lawyer says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein's lawyer said in a court filing that federal prosecutors in New York have launched a criminal investigation into the film producer, in addition to a previously disclosed probe by the Manhattan District Attorney.

Attorney Benjamin Brafman said in a declaration filed on May 3 in the Weinstein Co.'s bankruptcy proceedings that he had been advised that Weinstein was a "principal target" of an investigation being conducted by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan.

Several months after allegations first rocked Hollywood, major movement in the criminal case against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, accused of leading a double life as a sexual predator.

Both federal and state prosecutors are reportedly in the middle of dual investigations.

When asked for a comment, Weinstein’s attorney confirmed the report and that the tried to dissuade the feds from moving forward.

“Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual acts,” Attorney Benjamin Brafman said.

Now, that will be up to a Manhattan grand jury to decide.

Jurors are also reportedly hearing testimony and other evidence in a separate state criminal rape case.

The NYPD has been looking into allegations by actresses Paz de la Huerta and Lucia Evans who came forward publicly.

More than 60 women have accused the disgraced producer of misconduct for decades including Asia Argento.

“In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes. I was 21 years old. This festival was his hunting ground,” the Italian actress said.

Argento recently used her moment on stage in Cannes to make a jaw-dropping speech.

“Sitting among you there are those who have to be held accountable for their conduct against women does not belong in this industry or any industry or workplace,” she said.

The explosive reports first surfaced last fall and set the #MeToo movement in motion.

Weinstein under investigation for criminal charges in not only New York, but also in London and Los Angeles.

No charges have been filed against Weinstein, but at least one legal analyst says that can soon change.

Associated Press contributed to this report.