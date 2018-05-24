Harlem school aide accused of abusing 3 students hit with lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Three Harlem mothers told PIX11 their sons were abused by school aide Kaseem Gordon at P. S. 194 in Harlem.

“It was horrible,” mom Sharon Kemp told PIX11 News.

Kemp, the PTA President at P. S. 194, says Gordon dragged her 8-year-old son around the school building “choking my son up the wall with his feet dangling.”

“He was holding him so tight he peed on himself,” Kemp said.

Bernadette Torres says her son was left with scratches on his chest, a ripped shirt and bleeding after Gordon pulled him off a school stage.

Sharon Faust says her son had a welt on his head after the school aide slammed him into a brick wall.

The mothers rallied with the National Action Network and Reverend Kevin McCall outside the school Thursday afternoon.

"You send a child to school for an education not to be able to get abused," Rev. McCall said.

Gordon was suspended from working for the Department of Education in February.

“The safety of students is our top priority and the superintendent and principal are working with the community to address any concerns," a DOE spokesperson said.

Gordon was placed at the school by the Partnership with Children agency.

“We take these claims very seriously and are working with outside counsel to investigate the allegations," Partnership with Children said in a statement Thursday.