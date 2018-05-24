School bus driver charged in NJ crash that killed student and teacher

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Authorities have charged the driver of a school bus that collided with a dump truck in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher one week ago.

They say Hudy Muldrow Sr., 77, has been charged with death by auto.

Investigators say he tried to merge onto Interstate 80 in Mount Olive and then turned sharply toward a U-turn area last Thursday.

The bus and a dump truck then collided, killing 10-year-old fifth-grader Miranda Vargas and 51-year-old teacher Jennifer Williamson.

More than 40 others were injured in the crash.

State police said Muldrow would be taken into custody Thursday. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.

New details emerged this week showing Muldrow has a history of speeding and license suspensions.

His license was valid at the time of the May 17 crash, but he has had 14 license suspensions between 1975, when he obtained his driver’s license, and 2017, according to data from the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

Thirteen of those 14 suspensions were for administrative reasons, such as unpaid parking tickets, and one of the suspensions happened this past December.

Muldrow also has been hit with eight speeding violations between 1975 and 2017. None of them resulted in a license revocation. His most recent speeding violation happened in 2001.

PIX11 contributed to this report.