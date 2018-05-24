Driver finds gun lodged in the front of his car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver in Washington found a gun lodged in the front of his car, just under a headlight, police said.

The man was driving on I-5 when he saw a small "black object" in the air, a Washington State Police spokesman said. It hit his car, but he kept driving and didn't check to see what had happened.

About 18 miles down the road, the man stopped for gas and found the weapon stuck in his Honda, officials said.

State Police took the gun and turned it over to the Lakewood Police Department.

Trooper Guy Gill described the incident as a first. It's not clear where the black gun came from.