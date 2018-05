Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBOKEN, N.J. — A prom ended abruptly when two yachts collided on the Hudson River.

Weehawken High School students were holding their prom on a docked yacht Thursday night when another boat rear-ended it around 8 p.m.

No one on the boat was injured.

Weehawken High School students disembarked the Destiny at 9:50pm. The students are en route to the Weehawken Elks via @WeehawkenTSD school bus. Students may continue the evening at the Elks until midnight. Every effort will be made to hold another prom before graduation. — Robert R. Zywicki (@ZywickiR) May 25, 2018