Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The gamed Navy aerial demonstration unit soared into town during Fleet Week. They'll be doing an air show at Jones Beach this weekend, but locals caught a sneak peek as the Blue Angels practiced Thursday.

People from all over long island flocked to Republic Airport to see the Blue Angels. They watched at theĀ F-18 hornets practiced their maneuvers high above Long Island.

Planes take off at about 140 mph and fly at about 700 mph during the event.