MIDTOWN — It's been a New York City tradition for more than 20 years.

Now the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus has returned for a limited engagement at The Cutting Room.

The show is a mix of Vaudeville, Circus, Burlesque, and Sideshow with more than a dozen different acts.

Performances continue through Sunday, May 27th.

