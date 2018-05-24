Bear spotted roaming in NJ; police tell students nearby to stay indoors

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. — Police are tracking a black bear seen making its way through several neighborhoods in New Jersey on Thursday.

The small black bear was first spotted overnight in Midland, according to local police.

The bear made its way northwest, eventually being spotted in Ridgewood around 10:50 a.m.

Ridgewood police shared pictures of the bear apparently walking and eating near a home before it continued on its way.

At last report, the bear was seen in a tree near Evergreen and Hemlock streets, bordering Waldwick and Midland Park, Midland police tweeted.

Animal control is on the scene, police said.

Students in the area were advised by Ridgewood police to remain indoors while the bear remains on the loose.

Below, AIR11 searches for the bear: