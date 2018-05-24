1 critically injured after vehicle strikes tree on West Side Highway

CHELSEA, Manhattan — One person is in critical condition after a vehicle struck a tree on the West Side Highway Thursday morning.

It happened around 5:50 a.m. near W. 24th Street and 12th Avenue in Chelsea.

The car was traveling on the northbound side of West Side Highway when it struck a tree, police said. All northbound lanes on 12th Avenue are currently shut down.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

