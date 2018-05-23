Women assaulted, robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAWN HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for the man who attacked two women in their 70s during a violent robbery in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. as two women were walking along Martha Avenue between E. 239th and E. 240th St in Woodlawn when a man pulled up in a blue Toyota RAV4 and approached them on foot, police said.

The man displayed a firearm and attempted to grab the 76-year-old woman’s purse, said police.

When she resisted, the man threw her to the ground, causing her to strike her head, and he forcibly removed her purse, authorities said.

The victim’s friend, 75, attempted to help her and struck the man with her umbrella. According to police, he also threw her to the ground before fleeing back to his vehicle.

