Police searching for man suspected of approaching a 10-year-old child waiting for school bus

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who attempted to lure a 10-year-old child waiting for a school bus on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, involved a student who attends the Main Street School in the Irvington School District. Police said the child was waiting for a school bus near the intersection of Meadow Street and Millbrook Avenue.

Officials said the alleged lurer asked the child “do you need a ride to school?” Once the student replied with “no,” he then drove away heading towards Meadow Street towards Route 119.

The man was apparently driving a late model of a white four-door Honda Civic Sedan. Police said the vehicle included a yellow colored New York “Empire” plate. The man is described as someone in his twenties or thirties with dark hair and a short goatee.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Tarrytown Police Department at (914) 631-1514.