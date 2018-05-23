PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

At least two people shot in Williamsburg: Police

Posted 1:16 PM, May 23, 2018, by and , Updated at 01:38PM, May 23, 2018

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — At least two people were shot in Williamsburg  Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

Officials respond to a shooting in Williamsburg on May 23, 2018. (Twitter/ Matthew Donnelly)

The shooting happened at South Third Street and Hewes Street around 12:45 p.m., FDNY said.

One person was shot and transported to a hospital in serious condition, according to FDNY.

Police later said at least two people were shot. It is not clear if the second person was hospitalized.

A man who said he lives near the shooting told PIX11 he heard multiple gunshots, and described the neighborhood as typically being very safe.

Additional information about what led up to the shooting and if someone has been detained were not immediately available.