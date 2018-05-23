At least two people shot in Williamsburg: Police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — At least two people were shot in Williamsburg Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

The shooting happened at South Third Street and Hewes Street around 12:45 p.m., FDNY said.

One person was shot and transported to a hospital in serious condition, according to FDNY.

Police later said at least two people were shot. It is not clear if the second person was hospitalized.

A man who said he lives near the shooting told PIX11 he heard multiple gunshots, and described the neighborhood as typically being very safe.

Additional information about what led up to the shooting and if someone has been detained were not immediately available.