MTA to unveil plan to fix subway signal system

NEW YORK — The MTA is expected to unveil their plan to fix the aging subway system in a meeting Wednesday morning.

The head of the NYC Transit Authority, Andy Byford, is proposing a plan that would increase the speed upgrading the subway’s signal technology and the aging equipment.

The Byford Plan would cost about $37 billion over the course of ten years. Previous estimates had the repairs taking around 30 years to complete.

The 4, 5 and 6 Lexington Avenue lines as well as the C, E, F and G lines are to be upgraded within five years.

The rest of system would be upgraded the following five years.

Under the plan, commuters with off-peak schedules would be most impacted with these repairs, but officials said the night weekend shutdowns would not be anymore frequent than they are now.