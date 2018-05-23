Man sought after bomb-making materials found in Bronx home: police

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for the man accused of having bomb-making materials and weapons inside his home in the Bronx.

Police and Homeland Security investigators entered Richard Laugel’s Palmer Avenue home in Baychester Tuesday and executed a search warrant for narcotics following an ongoing investigation, according to police.

When they arrived, officials recovered several firearms and bomb-making components, police said.

Back up was called as they searched the home for potential booby traps. The location was deemed safe, cops said.

The occupant of the home, Richard Laugel, 38, was not home, and authorities have yet to locate him.

Laugel was facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and arson after he tried to blow up a rival drug dealer in his car in 2016, police confirmed.