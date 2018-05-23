Man charged after stabbing pregnant girlfriend, leaving unborn baby dead

GRAND CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A man faces multiple charges after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend multiple times, leaving their unborn baby dead, police said.

Oscar Alvarez, was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon after he was accused of stabbing his girlfriend Liv Abreu, 30, Tuesday morning.

Alvarez is also accused of blocking Abreu from leaving the apartment or seeking medical attention for about 30 minutes to an hour, according to the criminal complaint.

Police were eventually called to Abreu’s Bronx apartment and found her stabbed in the chest, abdomen, and body.

Abreu, who was 26 weeks pregnant at the time, was taken to the hospital in serious condition where her unborn baby died, police said.

Alvarez, who was the father of the unborn baby, turned himself in to police.